Friday, October 14, 2016

ROAD CLOSED FOR REPAIRS – Starting Monday, Farm Road 730 will be closed at Twin Pond Creek, north of Decatur, for drainage repairs. Through traffic on FM 730 northbound will be detoured to Old Decatur Road, then right on County Road 2175 to FM 730. Through traffic on FM 730 southbound will be detoured to County Road 2175, then left on Old Decatur Road to FM 730. Alternate routes are encouraged. According to a Texas Department of Transportation press release, the road is expected to be closed through the month of November.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY – The Chico Dragons play host to Olney tonight with a chance to get a leg up in race for one of District 5-2A Division I’s four playoff spots. The kickoff is at 7 at Dragon Stadium. Keep track of the action along with other area games on our live blog at wcmessenger.com/scores. Alvord welcomes Seymour. Boyd takes on Ponder at home. Bridgeport travels to Krum. Paradise battles Brock at home.

NORTHWEST, DECATUR WIN – The Northwest Texans forced five turnovers, including three interceptions by Tanner Savoy in a 31-21 win over Boswell Thursday night. Northwest moved to 7-0. Gavin Holmes caught nine passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Decatur fought back from a 21-14 deficit in the third quarter to post a 35-21 win over Wichita Falls Hirschi in the rain. Payton McAlister rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Bridgeport Historical Society will meet Monday at 11:30 at the Bridgeport Pizza Hut. The meeting is open to everyone.

FALL FESTIVAL – Boonsville Volunteer Fire Department will host a fall festival Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Boonsville Fire Hall at Farm Road 920. The event will include dinner, a fire safety demonstration and other activities.

PLANT SALE – Decatur FFA will have a fall plant sale 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the high school greenhouse. Pansies, violas, jump-ups, mums, snapdragons, and dianthus will be for sale. Flats of annuals will start at $12.

CITYWIDE GARAGE SALE – The Bridgeport citywide garage sale is today and Saturday. The city will waive the garage sale fee for these two days and will provide a map and list for residents. Free maps are available at Bridgeport City Hall and the Bridgeport Public Library. Call City Hall, 940-683-3400.

BRIDGEPORT GOLF TOURNAMENT – The Bridgeport Women’s Club annual golf tournament benefiting the Spirit of Christmas is Sunday at the Bridgeport Country Club. Team fee is $300 with registration at 11 a.m. If you can’t make the tournament but would like to sponsor a child, the cost is $100 per child. Call 940-389-2835.

SUPPORT GROUP – The Lupus Support Group meets 7 p.m. Saturday at Wise Health System’s West Campus in Decatur.

HAUNTED HOUSE – The Chico Community Volunteer Fire Department is holding Dr. Demented’s Haunted House of Mayhem Fridays today through Oct. 28, 7-11 p.m. each night and Saturdays Oct. 15 through Oct. 29, 7 p.m.-midnight. It will also open at 6:30 p.m. on Halloween. The haunted house is located at 400 S. Hovey St., and admission is $5. The attraction is for ages 6 and up.

DEMOCRATIC MEETING – The Wise County Democratic Party will meet 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity. There will be snacks and a guest speaker.

CHICO FEST – Chico Fest is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday on the Chico Square. The event will feature a pageant beginning at 10 and barbecue lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendors can begin setting up for the day at 7 a.m., and pageant check-in starts at 9:30. Bingo will follow lunch at 1:30 p.m.

FALL CLEAN-UP – The city of Lake Bridgeport Fall Clean-Up Day is Saturday. A truck from Progressive Waste will be in front of City Hall 8 a.m.-3 p.m. This is a free service for all who live inside the city limits of Lake Bridgeport. A bake sale will be held inside City Hall. For a $4 donation, the city will have hot dogs and all the trimmings with a bottled water and dessert from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the city’s road fund.

DOG ADOPTION EVENT – Mercy for Paws in Springtown will hold a dog adoption event at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Noah’s Ark pet store in Decatur. Puppies, dogs and kittens will be available for adoption. Donations will be accepted.

VETERANS PICNIC – The Annual Veterans Picnic sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter and Unit 70 in Decatur is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Decatur Church of Christ, 805 Preskitt Road. Veterans and family members are invited to the free event, which will also feature door prizes, a silent auction and sweet walk. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Call Bobby Harris, 940-389-1922.

CHICO GOLF TOURNAMENT – The Chico Masonic Lodge Golf Tournament is Saturday at the Decatur Golf Course, 211 Country Club Rd. Registration for the two-person scramble is 8:30 a.m., and tee time is 9:30. Lunch will be provided. Cost is $60 per person or $120 per team. Call Tom Ferguson at 940-389-9879, Kyle Bilby at 940-389-0153, Chip Lynn at 817-372-9472 or the Decatur Golf Course at 940-627-3789 to sign up.

DAR MEETING – The John B. Denton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its October meeting 10 a.m. Saturday at the Wise County Heritage Museum in Decatur. Call Cecily Pegues, 817-528-8412.

BINGO NIGHT – The Paradise Emeralds Drill Team will host a Bingo Night 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport Community Center.

FUNERALS – Service for Patricia “Pat” Joan Oldham, 82, of Fort Worth is 10 a.m. today at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery.

FUNERAL for Lynn Wayne McMullen, 60, of Alvord is 2 p.m. today at the First Baptist Church in Alvord with burial at Alvord Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Evelyn Johnson, 96, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Bridgeport with burial at Thomas Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. today at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Christine Tharp, 80, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Saturday at the United Pentecostal Church in Bridgeport. Visitation is 10 a.m.-2 p.m., prior to the service. Jones Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Earnest Andreasen of Bridgeport is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home.

SERVICE for Joyce F. Duvall, 60, of Alvord is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

NO SERVICE is planned at this time for John Thomas Pool, 81, of Rhome.