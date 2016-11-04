Friday, November 4, 2016

LAST CHANCE TO VOTE EARLY – Early voting in next Tuesday’s general election ends today, with polls open extended hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today at four early voting locations: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity, in Decatur; the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St., in Bridgeport; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm, in Alvord; and the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. in Boyd. Yesterday’s voting count was 1,428, bringing the overall early vote count to 14,778. Read more about Tuesday election, including election day voting information, in the weekend Wise County Messenger.

DECATUR, BOYD MOVE ON – The Decatur Lady Eagles and Boyd Lady Yellowjackets captured area titles Thursday. Decatur used a fast start to bury Caddo Mills on the way to the 25-12, 25-22, 25-17 win. Kelsie Worley had 10 kills. Satasha Kostelecky and Haley Griffin recorded six kills apiece. Kostelecky blocked six shots. Boyd won the program’s first area title beating Clyde in three games, 25-13, 25-10, 25-16. Northwest takes on Colleyville Heritage at Byron Nelson at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Chico will meet Trenton at 3 p.m. Saturday at Denton High School.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY – The Decatur Eagles will try to rebound after last week’s loss tonight with a kickoff at 7 against Sanger. The Eagles can clinch the second playoff seed out of 4-4A Division I with a victory in the regular season finale. Follow the action on our live blog along with updates from area games at wcmessenger.com/scores. The Chico Dragons take on rival Alvord at home. Boyd travels up Texas 114 to face Paradise. The playoff-bound Northwest Texans go to Azle. Victory Christian plays host to Joshua Christian in an area round playoff game at 7:30.

RAINFALL REPORT – Yesterday’s rainfall included 0.11 of an inch in Bridgeport, 0.1 in Decatur and .07 in Rhome.

BLOOD DRIVE – Decatur Church of Christ is having a Carter blood drive 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Drop in or call 940-627-1912 to make an appointment.

4-H COUNCIL MEETING – A Wise County 4-H Council meeting is 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the extension office in Decatur. The meeting will last for about an hour. All 4-Hers in Wise County who currently hold officer positions as president or council delegate need to attend if possible.

MASONIC LODGE FUNDRAISER – The Greenwood Masonic Lodge will hold its annual fundraiser 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the Women’s Building on the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur. It will include a fish fry and a truck show.

COFFEE WITH A COP – The public is invited to visit with Bridgeport Police officers at Coffee with a Cop 7-9 a.m. Saturday at Brandi’s Country Kitchen.

BAKE SALE – A bake sale benefiting Bridgeport Varsity Cheer will be held today at First Financial Bank in Bridgeport.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold their weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center.

FALL BACK ON SUNDAY – Daylight-saving time ends early Sunday morning. Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before bed on Saturday.

FUNERALS – Service for Mildred Geneva Matzinger, 93, of Bridgeport is 1 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Paradise Cemetery.

SERVICE for Oliver “Corky” Patterson III, 57, of Chico is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Richard Timothy Rieger, 66, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church of Decatur with visitation at the home of Eric Rieger. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Hester Rosetta Jennings, 80, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.