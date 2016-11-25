Friday, November 25, 2016

2 HURT IN PLANE CRASH – Two people were injured in a single-engine plane crash just north of Bridgeport Municipal Airport Wednesday. A man and woman in a Cessna 182 were taking off from the airport when their engine appeared to fail, witnesses said. The plane crashed about 300 yards north of the runway around 11:15 a.m. “She declared ‘mayday’ three times,” said Stetson Oates, a local pilot who was at the airport at the time of the crash. “I heard the engine quit.” Oates said that the pilot aimed for the field just north of the airport, but when they landed she could not stop the plane before it hit a tree. DPS Sgt. Lloyd McKinney said that the woman was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth via helicopter, and the man was taken to Wise Health System by ambulance. Oates, who helped pull the injured man and woman out of the plane, said they were both alert and talking while he was there. Several pilots from the airport and a helicopter flying overhead all stopped to respond to the mayday call before troopers and medics arrived. Bridgeport police and fire, Texas Department of Public Safety and Air Evac Lifeteam 68 responded to the scene.

SHOP LOCAL – Decatur businesses will hold special sales 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today for the annual Lucky Seven event, sponsored by the Decatur Main Street. Participating stores will offer discounts that change by the hour. Local residents are also encouraged to shop in Wise County Saturday for Small Business Saturday.

WHS INPATIENT REHAB REUNION – The Wise Health System Acute Inpatient Rehab program is celebrating 10 years of serving the community with a Patient Reunion 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 on the Wise Health System West Campus (2000 S. FM 51). Former patients and their family and caretakers are invited. The event will include patient testimonies and refreshments. Call 940-626-2999.

BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL – The first New Year’s Eve Bash will be held 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Decatur Civic Center. Today through Sunday, tickets are $50 per person. Regular price tickets are $75 through Dec. 15. The celebration will ring in the new year and signal the transition from the Paradise Chamber of Commerce to the new Wise County Chamber of Commerce. It will include veteran DJ James Looney, a photo booth, watching the ball drop on the big screen, a balloon drop and cash prizes. For tickets, email your full name, email address and number of tickets to info@paradisetexaschamber.org. An invoice for online payment will be emailed to you.

DOG ADOPTION EVENT – Second Chance Rottie and Small Animal Rescue in Springtown will hold a dog adoption event 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. today at Aaron’s Rental in Decatur.

BRIDGEPORT TRASH COLLECTION – Due to this week’s Thanksgiving holiday, recycling and bulk collection will be delayed a day in Bridgeport this week. Recycling pickup will be today and brush/bulk will be picked up on Saturday.

COUNTY OFFICES CLOSED – All Wise County administrative offices remain closed today in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

FUNERALS – Service for Robert Funcannon, 66, of Cottondale is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Jana Lee Barksdale, 55, formerly of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home chapel in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Open visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home, and family visitation is one hour prior to the service.