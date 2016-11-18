Friday, November 18, 2016

FIREFIGHTER HONORS – Chris Mercer was named Decatur Firefighter-of-the-Year at the annual fire department honors banquet Thursday at the Decatur Civic Center. Connor McDaniel was honored as Rookie-of-the-Year and also was cited for putting in 604 training hours during the past year. Other awards presented by Chief Mike Richardson were to Brady Murphree, EMS responder, Capt. Cliff Oates, officer of the year, Philosophy/Customer Service awards were presented to Capt. Nate Mara and firefighters Todd Nelson and Eli Nobles. Mara, who serves as training captain, said that 33 of the department’s 36 members had completed a total of 5,600 hours in 70 different training courses during the past year.

DECATUR SET FOR SECOND ROUND – The Decatur Eagles will take on Levelland in the area round of the Class 4A Division I Region I playoffs at 7 tonight at McMurry University’s Moore Stadium. Keep up with the action on our live blog at wcmessenger.com/scores.

TEXANS TO MAKE AREA DEBUT – After a historic win last week, the Northwest Texans will play in the area round for the first time at 2 p.m. Saturday against Colleyville Heritage at The Star in Frisco in the Class 5A Division I Region I playoffs. Keep up with the action on our live blog at wcmessenger.com/scores.

EAGLES WIN HOOPS OPENER – Parker Hicks poured in 33 points and grabbed 10 boards in leading the Decatur Eagles to a 72-34 victory over Liberty Christian. Bryce Elder chipped in 14 points and Sergio Sanchez 11. In other action, the Slidell Greyhounds beat Savoy 81-34. At the Ponder girls tournament, Alvord beat Boyd 46-31 with 21 points from Cierra Rangel. Lindsey Thorpe had 11 for Boyd. Alvord outlasted Eaton 50-46 in four overtimes. Rangel scored 16.

DEMOCRATS TO MEET – The Wise County Democrats will meet 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity. Plans for 2018 will be discussed.

RED CROSS MEETING – The Red Cross meeting has moved to Decatur Pizza Hut 4 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers are needed. All who are interested are invited. Call Kristina Kemp at 817-798-3471.

BENEFIT EVENT – The JBD Catholic Youth Mission Team will hold a No Fear Benefit at MD Resort in Aurora Sunday. Silent auction is at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 and a dance at 7 with music provided by Dakota Burns. Professional bull riders will also be in attendance. For tickets, visit the No Fear Benefit page on Facebook.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold their weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center.

DECATUR 4-H MEETING – The Decatur 4-H Club will meet 6 p.m. Monday at the Women’s Building on the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur. Call 940-393-5029.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Regional will hold diabetes education classes in Decatur Monday. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at Wise Health System in the Education Room on the second floor. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

LITTLE DRIBBLERS – Registration for Wise County Little Dribblers Association is now open. All forms must be postmarked by Nov. 28. Registration forms may be dropped off at Hibbett Sports in Decatur Saturday. Call 817-243-4513.

ENTWINED – There will be a silent auction and chili and cornbread dinner fundraiser 4 p.m. Saturday at the Greenwood Fire Hall to raise funds for the Richards family. Jill and Michael Richards are expecting conjoined twin girls, and all proceeds will go toward their medical and traveling expenses. There will also be live entertainment and raffle prizes at the benefit. Call Shawna Hesteande, 940-389-3015.

HOLIDAY STORE – The Wise Health System Auxiliary’s Annual Holiday Store is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the hospital’s east campus lobby, 609 Medical Center Dr. It will include a bake sale, gift shop, quilt raffle, vendors and a $5 lunch special featuring chili or chicken and dumplings.

DAR MEETING – The John B. Denton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its November meeting 10 a.m. Saturday at the Wise County Heritage Museum. Call Cecily Pegues at 817-528-8412.

OFFICE TO CLOSE FOR TRAINING – The Veterans Service Office will be closed today to attend quarterly training at the Dallas VA hospital. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

FUNERALS – No service is scheduled for Toni Michelle Wright, 57, of Alvord. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL gathering for Debra Renee Smith, 48, of Bridgeport is 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.