Friday, November 11, 2016

VETERANS DAY EVENTS – The Wise County Veterans Group’s Annual Veterans Day program is 10:30 a.m. today at the Wise County Veterans Memorial Park in Decatur. Guest speaker will be Sheriff Lane Akin. A barbecue brisket lunch for veterans will be served immediately after at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. RSVP for lunch to Debbie Bounds at 817-899-8529. Alvord Area Veterans will hold a Veterans Day Program 10 a.m. today at the Veterans Park in Elm Park. Call Don Hill at 817-888-7830. The Paradise Historical Society will hold a ceremony at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street 10 a.m. Saturday. Bud Gates, Navy Ret., will be guest speaker. Rhome will have a Veterans Day ceremony Saturday starting with a parade at 11 a.m. There will also be a USO-style variety show at 1 p.m. at the pavilion in Rhome Family Park.

VALLEY VIEW BEATS CHICO – The Valley View Eagles turned three Chico turnovers into touchdowns in the first nine minutes Thursday on the way to a 68-20 victory in the 2A Division I Region II bi-district game. Chico quarterback Devon Wilson threw touchdowns to Jerod Blanks and Erick Martinez.

PLAYOFF FOOTBALL – The Decatur Eagles open the playoffs for a third straight season against the Stephenville Yellowjackets. The two meet at 7 p.m. at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium in the 4A Division I Region I bi-district game. Follow the action and get updates from other area games on our live blog at wcmessenger.com/scores. Alvord plays Collinsville at Gainesville at 7:30 in the 2A Division I Region II bi-district game. In a battle of 9-1 teams in the 5A Division I Region I bi-district round, Northwest faces Denton at Denton’s Bronco Stadium. Victory Christian plays in the TCAF Division II semifinal at 7 p.m. against Lakeland Christian.

CHICO HEADS TO REGION TOURNEY – The Chico Lady Dragons play in the 2A Region II volleyball tournament at 5 p.m. in Weatherford today against Thall.

STATE CROSS COUNTRY – Runners from Alvord, Bridgeport, Decatur, Northwest and Slidell will take the new course at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock Saturday for the University Interscholastic League cross country championships.

CHICO 4-H – The Chico 4-H Club will meet 3 p.m. Sunday in the Chico Elementary School cafeteria. Call Kelly Martin at 940-210-2506.

COAT AND BLANKET DRIVE – The Rhome Veterans are holding a coat and blanket drive for homeless veterans. New or gently used hats, coats, gloves, scarves and blankets for men, women and children will be accepted. Collection points will be at the USO show on Nov. 12 and at the tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3.

DECATUR SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – The deadline to turn in an application for the Decatur Spirit of Christmas is Monday. Applications are available at the Decatur Public Library.

LITTLE DRIBBLERS – Registration for Wise County Little Dribblers Association is now open. All forms must be postmarked by Nov. 28. Registration forms may be dropped off at Hibbett Sports in Decatur Nov. 12 and 19. Call 817-243-4513.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Alvord Monday. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the First Baptist Church. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold its weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at The Club at Runaway Bay.

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS – All Wise County administrative offices, the county animal shelter and the Wise County dumpsites will be closed today in observance of Veterans Day.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE – The free “Fall Music in the Park” is 6 p.m. Saturday in Chico, starting with the “Rick and Rol Band” followed by “The Red Bud Ramblers” and more. Bring your lawn chairs and blanket.

ART EVENT – “Art and Hors d’oeuvres” will be featured 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Decatur Visitor’s Center, 206 S. Trinity. Guy Landrum will be featured on the piano. Call Marie James at 940-255-5113 or email mgajames@yahoo.com.

BENEFIT SALE – The Decatur ISD transportation department employees are holding a benefit sale to help pay for medical needs for employee Brett Allen. The sale will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the bus barn, 243 Buchanan, off FM 51 South. Donations are being accepted. Call 940-577-1579.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for John Williams Pitts, 80, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. today at Sweetwater Cemetery in Decatur. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for James M. Parks, 65, of Boyd is pending at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.