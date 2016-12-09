Friday, December 9, 2016

2 OFFICERS INJURED DURING PURSUIT – Two Wise County Sheriff’s Office investigators were injured Thursday morning in a vehicle pursuit that started in northern Wise County and ended in a foot chase on U.S. Business 81/287 south of Eagle Stadium. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said investigators James Mayo and Mike Neagle attempted to serve a parole violation warrant on David Nickolas Armstrong, 30, of Bridgeport, when Armstrong fled in a green Kia car. The two pursued him southbound on U.S. 81/287 to a point just south of Thompson Street in Decatur but were forced to dodge a spike strip laid out by officers ahead of the chase. The investigators drove into the median and collided with a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper driving an unmarked sedan across the median to join the pursuit. The pickup flipped and landed on its side, trapping Mayo and Neagle. They were extricated and taken to Wise Health System in Decatur. Neagle was later flown via air ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Mayo was released after being checked out. Armstrong continued south before turning north onto U.S. Business 81/287. He stopped just south of Eagle Stadium and fled on foot. After a short chase he was caught and arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention causing serious bodily injury, evading arrest or detention and possession of methamphetamine 4-200 grams. There was a female passenger in the car.

MAN KILLED IN 2-VEHICLE CRASH – A Forestburg man was killed Thursday afternoon when his S-10 Chevrolet pickup was struck by a Kenworth truck on Farm Road 455 at the Wise/Cooke County line, according to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Mark Tackett. Blake Sims, 39, was traveling south on 455 at noon when he was hit by a Kenworth truck turning left from the northbound lane onto County Road 2845. Sims was pronounced dead by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson. The driver of the Kenworth, which was an Airgas truck, was Preston Ferguson, 37, of Alvord. He was uninjured. “The Kenworth turned in front of the pickup,” Tackett said. “As he was making the turn, he couldn’t see the other guy.” Read more in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands tomorrow.

PUBLIC HEARING ON PLAT FEES – A public hearing on the county’s proposed new plat fee is 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in the third floor conference room of the Wise County Courthouse in Decatur. County commissioners decided Nov. 14 to raise the fee from $25 per lot to $500 to offset the cost of outside engineer Kimley Horn. Citizens will be allowed to comment on the issue at the public hearing, but commissioners won’t take action until their regular meeting, which will follow at 9 a.m. In other business, commissioners will discuss working with PFM Group to refinance the college lease revenue bond and consider appointments to the Wise County Historical Society Board.

SANTA ON THE STREETS – A much-anticipated holiday tradition begins Sunday as Santa begins his tour through the city escorted by the Decatur Fire Department. The annual trek through neighborhoods runs Dec. 11-15 with Santa visiting a different neighborhood each night. Firefighters begin their route nightly at 5 p.m. and aim to finish around 9 p.m., so kids can get to bed. Santa will start his tour in neighborhoods west of U.S. 81/287 Sunday night. See the weekend Messenger for a map and full schedule of Santa’s travel plans.

MOBILE MEETING DRAWS CROWD – About 25 people attended the mobile county commissioners meeting Tuesday night at Runaway Bay City Hall. Veterans service officer Laura Spain explained the work of the Wise County Veterans Service office, and Precinct 4 Commissioner Gaylord Kennedy detailed the work in his precinct over the last year. To read more about the mobile meeting, see the weekend Messenger on newsstands Saturday.

EAGLES WIN TWO – The Decatur Eagles started their tournament Thursday with a pair of wins. Decatur beat Eaton 64-43 and followed it up with a 61-38 win over Levelland. At the Central Heights Tournament in Nacogdoches, Bridgeport outlasted Jacksonville in overtime 56-52. Alvord crushed Quannah 66-40 at the Vernon Tournament. At the Lindsay-Era Tournament, Slidell blasted Tioga 65-32 but fell in the second game to Wolfe City, 51-43.

PARTY WITH A PURPOSE – Live Thankfully Party with a Purpose is Sunday at the McCarroll Middle School Multipurpose Building. Pre-party food sorting is 1-5 p.m. Bagging of groceries starts at 5. Donations of food or money will be accepted through Friday at Mallory Orthodontics, 2250 S. FM 51.

SPECIAL TOY DROPOFF – Santa’s Deputies is having a toy dropoff 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the south end of the parking lot at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Rook Ramsey Drive, in Decatur. Donated toys will be given to families in need.

CHICO ANGEL GARDEN – The Chico Angel Garden dedication ceremony is 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Chico.

ALVORD CHRISTMAS – The city of Alvord is having a Christmas parade and tree lighting Saturday. Parade begins at 6 p.m. Line up is at 5 at the high school. To take part in the parade, donate one unwrapped toy for the Alvord Spirit of Christmas. Tree lighting and pictures with Santa will be at City Hall after the parade. Some local businesses will be open until 9 p.m. for Christmas shopping. For information on how to donate, call Debra McKelvain at (940) 389-1656 or Linsey Taylor at 940-399-9743.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA – Santa will be at Yesterday’s in Bridgeport 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Children can get a free framed photo with purchase of a child’s plate. The restaurant will also be collecting toys for Toys for Tots, and a portion of the breakfast proceeds will also benefit Toys for Tots. Call 940-683-6620.

SANTA AT THE FIRE HALL – Decatur Fire Department is having Breakfast with Santa 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the fire hall, 1705 S. State Street. Santa will arrive at 8:30 a.m. Bring your camera for photos with him.

TOYS FOR TOTS – Cici’s Pizza in Decatur is a drop off location for donations to Toys For Tots. Marines will be posted at the restaurant 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday for collection of donations.

SANTA PHOTOS – Santa Claus will be at First Financial Bank, 909 Stevens St., in Bridgeport 4-6 p.m. today. He will take photos with guests and note their Christmas wishes.

FUNERALS – Service for David Deaton, 63, of Boyd is 11 a.m. today at First Baptist Church in Boyd with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Myra Marie Hardy, 66, of Paradise. Christian-Hawkins is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Henry Eual Jenkins Jr., 94, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. today at the First United Methodist Church in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Amos “Lugnut” Goines, 77, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at West Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Richard Oneal Tanner, 72, of Bridgeport. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Keith Long, 53, of Sunset is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for John Joseph Callan, 43, of Decatur is 10 a.m. today at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

NO SERVICE is planned for George Eberhardt, 68, of Runaway Bay at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Dale Ford, 85, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Sunday at Jones-Bridgeport. Burial will be Monday in Paducah.