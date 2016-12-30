Friday, December 30, 2016

GRASSFIRE BURNS HUNDREDS OF ACRES – An approximately 800 acre, fast-moving grass fire threatened homes and barns in northwest Wise County Thursday afternoon. Lake Bridgeport firefighter Glen Canova said the fire started north of Farm Road 2265 near County Road 1787 around 11:30 a.m. and moved south, propelled by fierce winds. Canova said firefighters tried in vain to stop the fire from jumping the road. “We did everything we could to stop it from coming across that road,” he said. “It was moving fast.” Police scanner reports indicate the fire threatened multiple homes along County Road 1770, damaging at least one structure on 2265. Wise County Sheriff’s Deputies visited multiple residences in the area to check on homeowners and forced entry into a barn to release cattle inside. Deputy Steven Yancey said crews had to double back on the fire several times due to changing wind directions. Firefighters spread out in an attempt to head off flames around the fire’s perimeter but were forced to deal with heavy brush and multiple fences. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, including Sunset, Sand Flat, Chico, Alvord, Bridgeport, Lake Bridgeport, Decatur, Crafton, Jack County and the U.S. Forest Service. Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers, Sheriff’s Deputies, Wise County EMS and several Wise County Fire Marshals also assisted. Several tank trucks were also on scene to refill water supplies in brush trucks. Firefighters remained on the scene until nearly 11 p.m. Thursday. Several hay bales remained on fire this morning along with lots of smoke. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

EAGLES REACH WHATABURGER FINALS – Parker Hicks scored 40 points and Bryce Elder knocked down five 3-pointers as the Decatur Eagles beat Burkburnett 67-61 to reach the finals of the Whataburger Tournament. Decatur takes on Abilene Wylie at 5 p.m. at Chisholm Trail High School. At the Bridgeport Tournament, the Bulls fell to Aubrey 68-51 and Saginaw 63-42. Paradise lost to Godley 49-48 and Fort Worth Christian 55-39. The Boyd Yellowjackets fell to Millsap 47-38. The Alvord Bulldogs dropped games to Windthorst 47-30 and Nocona 81-48. At the NCTC Holiday Classic, the Decatur girls fell to Era 53-36. Decatur takes on Howe at 3 p.m. The Paradise girls split games, beating Mineral Wells 61-46 behind 19 points from Hannah Beth Pearson and lost to Hereford 61-35.

RAIN CHANCES SUNDAY – Wise County could see rain on the first day of 2017. The forecast includes a 20 percent chance of rain during the day Sunday with rain chances increasing to 50 percent Sunday night.

SHELTER CLOSED MONDAY – The Wise County Animal Shelter will be closed Monday for the New Year’s holiday. It will reopen at normal hours on Tuesday.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimer’s (and related dementia) support group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. The group is for the people who are caring for folks with dementia. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT – The Parkinson’s Support Group of Wise County Area meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the Fit-N-Wise Administrative Conference Room. The meetings include a guest speaker.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Bridgeport Monday. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the Wise Clinical Care, 2202 U.S. 380 No. 112. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

OFFICE CLOSED – Outreach Health Services WIC will be closed Monday and will reopen Tuesday at 7 a.m. To schedule an appointment call 940-627-5796. For breastfeeding help call 972-989-1042.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold its weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at Stevens Street Grill in Bridgeport. All veterans are invited.

APPRAISAL DISTRICT – The Wise County Appraisal District will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day on Monday.

HAPPY NEW YEAR – The Wise County Messenger office will be closed Monday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. No Update will be published Monday, but any breaking news will be published at WCMessenger.com.

FUNERALS – Service for Raymond Cruz Jr., 38, of Decatur is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Angel Carrillo, 74, of Decatur is 11 a.m. today at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Bonnie Hall, 82, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Robert Deering, 58, of Paradise is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Alton Walter Johnson, 75, of Richardson is 2 p.m. today at Eisemann Center in Richardson. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Tommy Lee Sims, 75, of Paradise is 2 p.m. Saturday at Cottondale Cemetery. Family visitation is 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Elise Annette Funkhouser of Decatur will be held at a later date. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Patsy Jean Day, 73, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Wizard Wells Baptist Church. Christian-Hawkins is handling arrangements.