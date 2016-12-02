Friday, December 2, 2016

DECATUR PARADE RESCHEDULED – Due to the forecast of inclement weather this weekend, the Decatur Chamber of Commerce Moonlight Madness Parade of Lights has been rescheduled from Saturday, Dec. 3 until Thursday, Dec. 8. The parade line up will be moved to 6 p.m., and the parade will start at 7. Bounce houses, rock climbing wall and other activities will also be moved to next Thursday, but the Moonlight Madness shopping events will still take place on Saturday.

COLD AND RAINY WEEKEND AHEAD – After a 40 percent chance of rain today, chances increase to 80 percent tonight and tomorrow. Sunday includes a 20 percent chance during the day, increasing to 60 percent Sunday night and 70 percent on Monday. Today’s high is expected to reach 61, but highs through the weekend are expected to top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

EAGLES WIN OPENER IN TOURNEY – The Decatur Eagles beat Lubbock Monterey 68-45 in the opening game of the Gene Messer Tournament. In Salado, the Paradise boys fell to McGregor 50-43 and Austin Travis 83-59. The Decatur Lady Eagles won their first game at the Jacksboro Tournament over South Hills 55-20.

SLIDELL, PARADISE PICK UP WINS – The Slidell Lady Greyhounds started the Perrin Tournament with a 52-15 win over Chico. Sam Rambsel scored 11 points and Bailey Meyer 10. Maddie Mitschke had 17 and Hunter Rogers 14 in the Paradise Lady Panthers’ 59-38 win over Keene.

SISSIES FACE PONDER – The Bridgeport Sissies put their six-game winning streak on the line tonight at Ponder.

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Angels are now available for adoption through the Rhome/South Wise County Spirit of Christmas. Angels are located at Wells Fargo and Woodhaven banks in Rhome. Angels should be returned by noon Friday, Dec. 9. Monetary donations may be made at the Rhome Wells Fargo.

CEREMONY RESCHEDULED – The Chico Angel Garden lighting ceremony scheduled for this Saturday has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

VETERANS EVENTS – The Wise County Veterans Group will meet for breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center. All veterans are invited. Also on Saturday, in remembrance of the 75th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the group will show the movie “Tora, Tora, Tora” at the Wise County Veterans Museum, 1308 10th St in Bridgeport. Movie starts at noon. Admission is free, and donations will be accepted. Coffee, tea and light refreshments will be provided.

APPRECIATION DINNER – Wise County Committee on Aging will hold a dinner to recognize and thank their Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers and donors 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the parish hall of Ascension and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5094 U.S. 380. RSVP to Amy at the WCCA office, 940-627-5329.

BRIDGEPORT SANTA COPS – The deadline to turn in an application for Bridgeport Police Department’s Santa Cops program is Monday. Information can be found on the Bridgeport Police Department’s Facebook page, and applications can be picked up at the police department.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation will host Breakfast With Santa 8-10 a.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport Community Center. It will include breakfast, arts and crafts for children and pictures with Santa. Pre-sale tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for children, and $4 at the door. Purchase tickets at City Hall or at the event. Space is limited. Call Bridgeport Parks and Recreation at 940-683-3480.

BLUE RIBBON BASH – The second annual Blue Ribbon Bash is today at the Decatur Civic Center. Doors open at 6, and a steak dinner will be served at 7. Jake Hooker will play after dinner. There will also be raffles and a live and silent auction. You must be 21 or older to attend. For tickets, call 940-627-4567 or 940-393-2128. Proceeds benefit the Wise Youth Ag Syndicate, which purchases projects at the Wise County Youth Fair auction and also helps produce the event.

TOY RUN – The 17th Annual Wise County Toy Run is Sunday. Registration is 10 a.m.-noon at the McCarroll Middle School parking lot on West Thompson Street in Decatur. The parade ride will leave Decatur at 12:30 p.m. with a police escort and head to Bridgeport. Each rider should bring at least one unwrapped toy for a 3- to 12-year-old child or a $10 minimum donation. The event will also feature door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, a raffle for a V nose trailer and more. Call Big Ed at 940-683-4742, John at 940-393-2917 or Scott at 940-389-0200.

TOUR OF HOMES – This year’s Decatur Woman’s Club Tour of Homes is 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Stops on this year’s tour include the homes of Kevin and Melinda Wray at 394 County Road 1170, Jay and Marla Davidson at 1608 Thousand Oaks Drive, Thom and Judy Lambert at 303 Brookhollow and the Flying V ranch residence, 297 Private Road 1173. Refreshments will be served at Black Creek Farms, 2324 Old Decatur Rd. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Patti’s Hair Parlor, iOffice, Swanky Shack or from any member of the club.

FUNERALS – Service for Larry L. Dauenhauer, 69, of Chico is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Billy Ross Slimp, 69, of Arlington is 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at Cottondale Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Dorothy Jane Lynch, 83, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church of Alvord. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Julia Lamance, 84 of Boyd is 10:30 a.m. today at Garvin Untied Methodist Church in Boyd with burial at Garvin Cemetery. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Eddie Donald, 54, of Paradise is 2 p.m. Saturday at Bible Baptist Church in Bridgeport. Dalton and Son Funeral Home in Lewisville is handling arrangements.