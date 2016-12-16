Friday, December 16, 2016

SHERIFF’S OFFICE TO HOST REGIONAL K-9 COMPETITION – Wise County commissioners approved Monday spending $25,020 to create a K9 training facility in order to host the United States Police K-9 Association (USPCA) regional trials and certification. About 40 dogs and handlers, all from the western half of Texas are expected to attend. The event will be held on county property commonly known as the Poor Farm, south of Joe Wheeler Park and east of the animal shelter. The county will build a pavilion, fence, and road to the parking lot. Base will also be put on the parking lot, and water and electricity will be run to the pavilion. USPCA is donating materials to build the obstacles, and Sheriff Lane Akin said the sheriff’s office shop would build the obstacles and install them. Read more in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands tomorrow.

PARADISE, BOWIE RENEW RIVALRY – The Paradise Lady Panthers shared the 9-3A girls basketball title with Bowie last season. The two meet at 6:15 tonight in Paradise for their first of two 8-3A matchups. Boyd goes to Nocona for another 8-3A girls game. In 21-A, Slidell travels to Forestburg. In 6-5A, Northwest is at Brewer. Other girls games: Alvord at Lindsay; Muenster at Bridgeport; Chico at Graham; Melissa at Decatur. Boys games: Henrietta at Alvord; Bridgeport at Peaster; Boyd at S&S; Chico at Gold-Burg; Decatur at Bowie; South Hills at Northwest; Slidell at Era. The Decatur game is at 5:15 tonight, a change from the original schedule.

BIG CAT BAKE SALE – The Second Annual Christmas for the Cats bake sale, benefiting the animals at the International Exotic Animal Sanctuary, is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Love’s Truck Stop, 4800 E. Texas 114 in Rhome.

CAROLING IN CHICO – Anyone interested in caroling in Chico is invited to meet at Julio’s restaurant for dinner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday with caroling to follow.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold their weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center.

CHRISTMAS MUSICAL – Morris Memorial Methodist Church of Chico will host “An Evening of Christmas” 6 p.m. Sunday. The musical program will be followed by a time of food, fellowship and a visit from Santa.

DEMOCRATIC CHRISTMAS PARTY – The Wise County Democratic Party will hold a Christmas party 6:30 p.m. Monday at 106 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. Bring your favorite dish to share. Call Janet Akers-Amos at 940-399-7352.

SANTA AT THE LIBRARY – Preschool children are invited to the Decatur Public Library for some holiday fun at 10:30 a.m. Monday. There will be holiday stories and songs with a special guest appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Bring your camera for a picture with Santa. If you miss your photo opportunity, Santa will return to the library at 3:30 p.m. so he doesn’t miss any of the children. Call the library at 940-393-0290.

BLOOD DRIVE – James Wood Motors in Decatur will hold a Carter BloodCare blood drive 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. Call 940-627-7661 to schedule an appointment.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT – The HeartStrings will present a free Christmas Concert 7-8 tonight at the Arcadia Theater, 1009 Halsell St, in Bridgeport. The performance will include mountain dulcimers, guitars, mandolin, harmonica and other acoustic instruments. It is hosted by the City of Bridgeport, EDC, Main Street, and Parks and Recreation.

CHICO PARADE – The Chico Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is 4:30 p.m. today on the square in Chico. Santa will be on hand for photos and hot chocolate at the Chico Public Library following the parade. To join the parade call Michelle Slonaker at 940-644-2330.

SANTA’S COMING TO PARADISE – Santa will visit the Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street in Paradise 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. His visit is sponsored by the Paradise Economic Development Corporation.

DOG ADOPTION EVENT – Tractor Supply in Decatur will host the 2nd Chance for Rotties and small animal rescue adoption event 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Santa Claus will make an appearance.

FUNERALS – Service for Jimmy Reed, 78, of Bridgeport is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Marie Louise Powell, 95, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Decatur with burial at Sweetwater Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Maria Nohmei DeLuna, 63, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Saint John the Baptizer Catholic Church in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 6-7 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with rosary said at 7 at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Lucille Weatherly, 90, of Chico is 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Chico with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the church. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Virginia Jones, 65, of Newark is pending at Christian Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.