Friday, August 26, 2016

FOOTBALL SEASON STARTS – Tonight is the season opener for Wise County football teams. Decatur heads to Springtown for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Keep track of the action with our live blog at wcmessenger.com/scores. There will also be updates from county games. The rest of the lineup: Alvord at Nocona; Lake Worth at Boyd; Mineral Wells at Bridgeport; Northwest at Alvarado; Holliday at Paradise; Dallas Lakehill at Victory.

CHISHOLM TRAIL DAYS – The Chisholm Trail Days Rodeo is 8 p.m. today and Saturday at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur. Saturday there is a parade at 5:30 p.m. and a dance, featuring The Honkateers, following the rodeo. Lonestar Legacy Gunfighters will perform downtown at 3 and 4 p.m. before the parade on Saturday.

COWTOWN CHALLENGE – The Alvord, Boyd, Bridgeport and Paradise cross country teams will start the season this morning at the Cowtown Challenge in Fort Worth at The Buff. Decatur will run in the Greenhill Six-Mile Relay Saturday at Norbuck Park in Dallas.

PARADISE WINS TWO – The Paradise Lady Panthers beat Fort Worth Southwest and Dunbar Thursday on the first day of the Southwest Tournament. Paradise will play at noon Saturday against Grand Prairie. Bridgeport plays Lake Worth at home today. Northwest is at the San Marcos Tournament and Decatur at Volleypalooza in Leander. Alvord takes on Petrolia at 10 a.m. Saturday. Chico heads to Munday at noon Saturday.

CHANCE OF STORMS – Our forecast includes a 40 percent chance of storms this afternoon. Those chances decrease to 30 percent Saturday and 20 percent Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s are expected each day.

COMMISSIONERS TO MEET – Wise County commissioners will have a public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur. Citizens will have the opportunity to speak. The hearing will be followed by their regular meeting at 9 a.m., which is also open to the public.

FALL BASEBALL – Decatur Baseball League Fall Ball signups for T-ball to 14U is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Harmon Park in Decatur. Cash or check only. Bring a copy of the birth certificate.

VETERANS BREAKFAST – The Wise County Veterans Group will hold its weekly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday at The Club at Runaway Bay. All veterans are invited.

PARK FUNDRAISER – Music in the Park will take place 6 p.m. Saturday at Chico’s Robinson Park. Bring a lawn chair. The event will be a fundraiser for the park.

BENEFIT GOLF TOURNAMENT – Pleasant View Baptist Church of Bridgeport will host a four-person scramble golf tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Club at Runway Bay. Cost is $60 per person or $240 per team. All proceeds go towards travel expenses for a mission trip to Paraguay. Call 940-577-0782.

MOVIE NIGHT AT LIBRARY – Chico Public Library’s Movie Night is 6:30-8 tonight, showing Angry Birds. Everyone who attends will receive a free bag of popcorn. All ages are welcome.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Carrie Oberle, 55, of Leander, formerly of Decatur, is 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Betty Blevins, 85, of Bridgeport is Saturday at Locust Grove Cemetery, Locust Grove, Ark. Open visitation is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.