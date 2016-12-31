Fire destroys family’s home

Fire destroyed the home of a family of five Friday night between Boyd and Decatur.

The fast-moving blazed tore through the four-bedroom trailer home at 442 County Road 4374 shortly before 11 p.m.

Boyd firefighters arrived first on the scene and immediately called for assistance from neighboring departments. Decatur, Rhome and Paradise firefighters assisted.

“We got the report of a fire on the front porch. By the time we got here it was fully involved,” said Boyd Assistant Fire Chief Jason Adams.

Along with battling the structure fire, firefighters had to extinguish small grass fires moving through the dry vegetation.

“There were a few little grass fires. It tried to cross the street but we got it out,” Adams said.

Firefighters had to truck in water to the location. Adams said trucks had to make multiple into Decatur or Boyd to get enough water to fight the blaze.

Homeowner Clint Bitner said he was asleep when his wife, Jamie, alerted him to the fire.

“She heard a crackling,” he said. “It was fully involved. It was already too late.”

Bitner said his wife and three children — ages 12, 10 and 9 — were able to get out of house safely, but were unable to get anything out.