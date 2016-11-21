A woman was killed in a wrong-way wreck on U.S. 81/287 south of Alvord Monday.

State trooper Ed Atkins said a woman in an SUV was reported driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway, just north of County Road 1280. She dodged one vehicle before striking the battery bolts and then the axle of a tractor-trailer driven by Dhia Sabie Khamis, 61, at around 7:15 p.m.

Her vehicle came to rest in the median, while Khamis’ tractor-trailer came to rest off the right side of the road about a quarter mile down the highway. Khamis was uninjured.

The woman was dead upon the arrival of troopers and medics. Her name has not been released pending notification of family.

Atkins said investigators aren’t sure at this time what caused the deceased to drive on the wrong side of the highway. They received conflicting reports from witnesses as to whether her headlights were on or off at the time of the wreck.

Texas Department of Public Safety, Alvord Volunteer Fire Department and Wise County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.