Driver of 18-wheeler flown from wreck

A wreck involving two 18-wheelers on U.S. 81/287 just south of Alvord Wednesday morning sent one driver to the hospital with serious injuries. DPS Trooper Chesley Womack said an 18-wheeler driven by Alexis Portillo Acevedo, 41, of Miami, Fla., pulled out of the Navigator Truck Stop and into the crossover to turn north onto U.S. 81/287 around 9:15 a.m. Because of traffic, he had to wait, and his trailer remained in part of the southbound lanes. A southbound 18-wheeler struck the back of the trailer, sending Acevedo’s truck into the median and the other truck off on the west side of the roadway. Rescuers had to cut the driver of the southbound truck out of his cab before he was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. His name was not available. Acevedo and a passenger in his truck were not injured.