Driver in Monday’s fatal wreck identified

Troopers have identified the woman killed in a wrong-way wreck Monday night as Jo Anne Bruce, 55, of Bowie.

State trooper Ed Atkins said Bruce was reported driving her GMC Envoy north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 south of Alvord, just north of County Road 1280. She dodged one vehicle before striking the battery bolts and then the axle of a tractor-trailer driven by Dhia Sabie Khamis, 61, at around 7:15 p.m.

Her vehicle came to rest in the median, while Khamis’ tractor-trailer came to rest off the right side of the road about a quarter mile down the highway, with the axle separated from the tractor-trailer. Khamis was uninjured.

Bruce was dead upon the arrival of troopers and medics.

Atkins said investigators aren’t sure at this time what caused the deceased to drive on the wrong side of the highway. They received conflicting reports from witnesses as to whether her headlights were on or off at the time of the wreck.

Texas Department of Public Safety, Alvord Volunteer Fire Department and Wise County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.