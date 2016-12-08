Crash victim identified

Blake Sims, 39, of Forestburg was killed Thursday afternoon when his S-10 Chevrolet pickup was struck by a Kenworth Airgas truck on Farm Road 455 on the Wise/Cooke County line.

Sgt. Mark Tackett with the Department of Public Safety said Sims was traveling south on 455 at noon when he was hit by a Kenworth truck turning left onto County Road 2845 from the northbound lane.

Sims was pronounced dead by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson.

The driver of the truck was Preston Ferguson, 37, of Alvord. He was uninjured.

“The Kenworth turned in front of the pickup,” Tackett said. “As he was making the turn, he couldn’t see the other guy.”