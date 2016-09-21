Car runs into wall at Bridgeport Library

A two-vehicle accident sent a car careening into a wall outside the Bridgeport Public Library Wednesday morning.

An older model Cadillac driven by Crystal Rose Brewer, 32, of Bridgeport smashed into the wall that previously screened a trash container at the library, narrowly missing the building and several trees.

Brewer and two children, a 5-month-old and 3-year-old, escaped injury.

Brewer was traveling eastbound on U.S. 380 when a flatbed truck driven by Alfred Williamson, 70, of Runaway Bay pulled out in front of her at the 9th Street intersection.

“He said he saw an 18-wheeler and zipped across. Because the car was next to the 18-wheeler he never saw it,” said Bridgeport officer Lee Snodgrass. “As he shot across, the Cadillac hit him broadside. The truck went 100 feet into the median. The impact sent the car at a 45-degree angle through the stop sign and into the wall.”

Snodgrass said Williamson, who was also uninjured, was at fault.

Bridgeport firefighters and Wise County medics responded to the accident that occurred shortly before 9 a.m.