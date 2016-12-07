Breaking News: One killed in one-vehicle rollover on 287

A woman died in a one-vehicle rollover on U.S. 287/81 just north of County Road 4421 Wednesday morning.

Two passengers, a woman and a child, were transported by ambulance to Wise Health System in Decatur.

No names were released at the scene as investigators were still gathering information.

The wreck occurred around 5:30 a.m. The vehicle was headed northbound on U.S. 287 when it left the roadway.

“It ran off the road and hit a grade at the crossover and flipped several times before it came to rest [in the median],” said Department of Public Safety Trooper Adolfo Patterson.

One lane of northbound traffic on U.S. 287 was shut down while emergency personnel worked the scene.

It was the second fatality accident in the county this week. A Decatur man, John Joesph Callan, 43, died Monday evening when his truck flipped on Business U.S. 380 and came to rest on a baseball field at Harmon Park in Decatur.