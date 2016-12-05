Breaking News: Man killed in wreck at Harmon Park

A Decatur man died Monday evening in a crash after his truck flipped multiple times and came to rest in the infield of a baseball field at Harmon Park in Decatur.

John Joseph Callan, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 Jan Morrow.

Callan was heading westbound on Business 380 when he failed to make the curve at the park shortly before 9 p.m.

Decatur Police Chief Rex Hoskins said Callan’s truck went over the curb and hit a tree before going airborne. The vehicle then hit the street before going airborne a second time and hitting the batting cages and then going through fence of the baseball field.

“It flipped three times,” Hoskins said.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

“There was evidence of a high rate of speed,” Hoskins said.

Callan was the father Johnny Callan, the Jacksboro student killed in an accident in Palo Pinto County last month.