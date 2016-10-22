Breaking news: Fire damages home in Decatur

Robert Rodden and his wife were woke up early Saturday morning by their daughter telling them there was a fire in her bedroom.

“She ran downstairs and told us there was a fire,” Rodden said.

The family safely scrambled out of the two-story home in the 1500 block of South Hatcher.

Decatur firefighters responded to the blaze shortly after 4 a.m. With assistance from Bridgeport and Paradise firefighters, the fire was quickly contained, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Deroy Bennett.

“It was all contained to the upstairs closet. There’s a lot of smoke and water damage,” Bennett said. “The firemen did a good find and stop.”

Bennett said he was able trace the fire back to an upstairs outlet.

Rodden said the fire must have sparked around 4 a.m.

“We were up at 3 letting the dog out and everything was fine. It was about an hour later,” he said.