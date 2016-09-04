UPDATE

1 killed in wreck

Posted on September 04, 2016.


One person was killed around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in a two-vehicle collision south of Rhome. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Lantz Elliott said a silver passenger car was westbound on County Road 4840 when the driver stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 81/287. The driver then pulled out across the northbound lanes of the highway and was struck by a northbound 18-wheeler. The driver of the car died at the scene while the driver and passenger in the truck were not injured. Names are being withheld until notification of next of kin.

