1 injured in 18-wheeler crash

One man was seriously injured just before 2 a.m. Thursday when his 18-wheeler hit another truck on Farm Road 1810 between Decatur and Chico.

Department of Public Safety Trooper Jeremy Pope had not released the names of the drivers involved as of 3:30 a.m., but he said the injured driver was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. The second driver was not injured.

According to Pope, a truck hauling salt water was traveling west on FM 1810 just west of the Big Sandy bridge when the driver “straightened out the curve,” veering into the eastbound lane. An oncoming rock truck took evasive action. Despite the driver’s effort to avoid impact, the two trucks hit, and the rock truck went into a side spin, jackknifed and overturned its trailer, spilling gravel into the roadway. The rock truck driver was not injured. The driver of the water hauler was flown to JPS.

The road remained shut down at 3:30 a.m. More information will be posted as it’s available.