Windthorst charges past Alvord, 55-30

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

A scoreless first half spelled doom for the Alvord Bulldogs as they fell to the Windthorst Trojans, 55-30.

Windthorst did all the scoring in the first two quarters with runs of 5, 60, and 4 yards by Brady Tackett, Kase Pennartz, and Nathan Bales respectively.

Pennartz led all rushers with 233 yards on 21 carries. Broady Flach was successful on seven of eight PAT kicks.

Crese Redman broke the ice for Alvord in the third quarter on a 64-yard run at the 6:35 mark followed by a two-point pass from Connor Patterson to Conner Parker. The Bulldogs’ other scoring came from another Patterson to Parker connection for 38 yards, a Patterson toss to Alan Campbell that covered another 38 yards, and a Redman 1-yard run with a conversion run by Patterson.

Redman had 114 yards on 16 carries. Patterson threw for 167 yards on 11 completions in 23 attempts.