Windthorst blanks Chico, 55-0

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico Football, Football

Windthorst rolled over Chico Friday night, racking up 501 yards on their way to a 55-0 win.

The Trojans scored more than half their points in the first quarter.

Quarterback Hunter Wolf scampered into the end zone on a 3-yard run for the first touchdown of the night. He then connected twice with Landon Brown for a 3-yard pass, followed up by a 31-yard pass with 1:27 left in the quarter.

Just 12 seconds later, Wolf threw a 28-yard pass to Brady Tackett for the final touchdown of the quarter.

Windthorst had 252 yards rushing and 249 yards passing, compared to 24 rushing and 54 passing for Chico. Windthorst’s Wilson completed 14 of his 22 passing attempts.