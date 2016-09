By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, September 24, 2016

The Victory Christian Patriots’ regular season winning streak ended Friday night at 13 games.

Westlake Academy outscored Victory 70-62 in a shootout.

The Patriots dropped to 4-1 on the season with the non-district loss.

Victory returns to TCAF Division II District I play next Friday with its homecoming game with Odessa Hill.