Volleyball: Valley View stops Alvord in four sets

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016

Alvord, Alvord Volleyball, Volleyball

After dropping a tight opening set, the Alvord Lady Bulldogs regained their composure to turn in one of their best games of the year to even the match Tuesday night.

But Valley View found another gear in the third and fourth sets, picking up the pace offensively and the 2A Region II bi-district title.

Led by 15 kills from Kelci Nanney and eight from Brooke Smith, Valley View took down Alvord 25-23, 19-25, 25-13, 25-13 at the University of North Texas Volleyball Center in Denton.

“The tips got us. We’ve been working on the tips, and it’s helped,” said Alvord coach Catherine Kelly. “They caught us off guard and the back row wasn’t ready.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am. They work hard every day.”

The loss ends Alvord’s first full-fledge varsity season in decades at 18-17.

“It’s been crazy. Our seniors were great,” said sophomore Kinly Walker.

Kelly pointed out the growth of the program that was restarted just three years ago.

“The first year we started this, we won two games,” Kelly said. “Last year, we won four. This year, we were 18-17. That’s a pretty awesome record for a third year.”

Down 1-0, Alvord went to work in the second set to pull even.

“The second set was the best set we’ve played all year,” Kelly said.

The momentum from it didn’t last long. Kate Ramsey’s kill put Valley View up 17-11 in the third set. Alvord never could cut into the lead.

Two kills from Nanney within three points put Valley View up 18-10 in the fourth set. Smith added three straight kills to get to match point.

An Alvord error gave Valley View the match.

Walker led Alvord with seven kills. Brittany Gayler and Christina Thomas added three each.

Kaely Beaver served three aces and Thomas two.