Volleyball: Todd grabs share of MVP

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 19, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Volleyball, Volleyball

Boyd sophomore outside hitter Jordyn Todd’s powerful punch at the net helped the Lady Yellowjackets to an unbeaten run through District 8-3A and on to the region quarterfinal.

Todd buried 484 kills and added 41 aces and 270 digs.

Todd earned a share of the 8-3A MVP honor with Bowie’s Addy Cook.

The district champion Lady Yellowjackets were well represented on the league squad with six players earning honors.

Boyd coach Dusty Crafton took coach of the year after leading the Lady Yellowjackets to a 40-5 season.

Paradise landed three players on the all-district team.

Boyd senior Morgan Abbott earned top setter. She handed out 1,248 assists to go along with 46 aces, 236 digs and 77 kills.

Kayleigh Pappajohn shared most valuable hitter with Holliday’s Huntlee Martindale. The Boyd senior put down a team-high 511 kills and made 334 digs with 34 aces.

Keynzie Todd, who recorded 76 aces, took a share of the top serving honor with Bowie’s Karlyn Dean. The Boyd senior had 218 kills with 393 digs.

Laney Pellegrini was the newcomer of the year after the Boyd freshman put down 114 kills with 16 blocks.

Boyd libero Larrin Maxwell and middle blocker Jacey Cate made the first team with Paradise’s Saylea Mayfield. Maxwell led Boyd with 512 digs. She served 37 aces. Cate had a team-high 44 blocks with 152 kills.

Paradise’s Gracie Barnett and Ashley Kosman made the second team.