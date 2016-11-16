Volleyball: Thrall stops Chico’s run

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 16, 2016

The Chico Lady Dragons’ magical season ended Friday night in the opening match of the 2A Region II tournament.

Thrall stifled the Lady Dragons’ attack and netted the three-game victory in the region semifinal, 25-11, 25-8, 25-10.

Thrall went on to beat Lindsay on Saturday and punch its ticket to the state tournament in Garland.

The loss ended Chico’s season at 30-8.

“Thrall was a team who was fundamentally sound on every aspect of the floor and very well coached,” said Chico coach Jody Carter. “I felt like at times we hurt ourselves more than what they hurt us, but I can’t take anything away from their abilities.

“My heart goes out to my five seniors on an extremely tough loss, but I appreciate everything they did this year to ensure an opportunity for us to experience the ride of a lifetime.”

The Lady Dragons’ five seniors that wrapped up their careers were Claire Hill, Raven Leal, Kiley Marburger, Sarah Martin and Britton Petty.

Petty set the ball 56 times in her final match. Marburger and Leal combined for 29 kills.