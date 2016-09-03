Volleyball: Sissies earn sweep

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Volleyball, Volleyball

Abbi Hatton powered 13 kills in leading the Bridgeport Sissies to a three-game sweep of Breckenridge Tuesday.

Bridgeport (11-9) won 25-17, 25-12, 25-13.

“We played consistent for three games,” said Bridgeport coach Jennifer Ragland. “The girls did a great job of holding Breckenridge to short runs and then putting together a few long runs of our own.”

Kristen Grooms put down five kills and Azia Grisham four.

Katie Hudson handed out nine assists and Jacquelyn Bailey eight.

Defensively, Morgen Davidson and Grisham blocked four shots each. Abbi Hatton and Natalie Smith made six digs apiece. Beka Powers had five.

Davidson served four aces.

Bridgeport took on IL Texas Friday. It will play Pilot Point at home Tuesday.