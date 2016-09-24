By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 24, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

Just more than two weeks ago, the Decatur Lady Eagles dropped a pair of matches at home to Grapevine and Eaton during a four-match skid.

Tuesday night, the Lady Eagles continued to make that streak a distant memory. Decatur won its fourth straight match, sweeping J.J. Pearce in its final tuneup before Friday’s 9-4A opener, 25-18, 25-20, 25-13.

The Lady Eagles evened their record at 17-17.

Decatur senior setter Haley Griffin credits the recent turnaround to team bonding.

“Coach [Glenn] Vrba came and had a real heart-to-heart talk with us, and we came together as a team,” Griffin explained. “Since then we’ve been more like a family.

“We definitely have a lot of momentum going [into district]. We’re not letting down. We’re expecting to have to work hard. But we’re definitely more comfortable than we were two weeks ago.”

Decatur coach Claire Gay sees that confidence building in her squad.

“They are trusting their identity and believing in their identity and what they can do as a team,” Gay said. “They’ve stopped trying to be a different team and are settling into what their strengths are. The result is they are going to be confident in what they do.”

Part of that identity is establishing the middle of the floor with Satasha Kostelecky. The sophomore put down 11 kills, hitting .562 for the match to go along with six blocks.

“She’s blocking well and gained momentum. She’s learned how to run the middle in the correct manner,” Gay said. “She’s nowhere near her peak as a player.”

Kostelecky tallied seven kills over the final two sets.

She realizes her success opens up opportunities for the rest of the hitters.

“It is helping a lot because a lot of teams don’t have amazing middles,” Kostelecky said. “When we get to run the middles, it helps the outsides. When we start getting doubled blocked in the middle, it leaves the right side with a single block.”

Kelsie Worley capitalized on the opportunities on the outside, putting down 10 kills. Raena Slate finished with six.

Decatur hit .299 with only 12 errors. Griffin handed out 28 assists.

The Lady Eagles jumped out to a big lead in the opening set, 20-8, on a Worley kill. The Lady Eagles went on for the seven-point win.

After going up 14-10 in the second set, the Lady Eagles let the lead get away. J.J. Pearce tied the match at 16.

Unlike matches two weeks before, the Lady Eagles bounced right back, taking a lead with a tip by Worley. Decatur ended the set on a 9-4 run.

“The past two weeks we’ve gained confidence and that’s helped us a lot,” Kostelecky said.

“It’s been amazing. We’ve gone from not being able to play and giving up on each other to playing now full of energy and believing we’ve got this.”

Decatur put the match away quickly in the third set. Maclaine Lowery’s ace gave the Lady Eagles a 17-7 lead. At match point, J.J. Pearce was called for a rotation error, ending the night.

Defensively, Lowery made 25 digs. Abbie Heines added 11.

Decatur started 9-4A play with rival Bridgeport Friday. The Lady Eagles, who have won 64 straight league matches, will play host to Sanger Tuesday.

“We’re still not at our peak,” Gay said. “We’re starting the third lap of the race. This is where we have to grind through. We’ve still got a lot of work to do. We hope to peak at the right time.”