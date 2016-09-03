Volleyball: Relishing a new role – Bridgeport’s Smith takes goalie skills to libero spot

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Volleyball, Volleyball

Last spring, Natalie Smith served as the last line of defense, playing goalie for the Bridgeport Sissies in their inaugural soccer season.

The senior is now transitioning those skills from the pitch to the court in a new defensive role for the Sissies volleyball team. Smith recently took over the starting libero spot for the Sissies and has led a resurgence for the 11-9 squad.

“She’s doing a good job,” said Bridgeport coach Jennifer Ragland. “With her there, we don’t have the lulls and have slowed the periods where the other team has the eight-point runs.

“We’re passing better. It just helps to have that stability and confidence with her on the floor.”

Smith started the season as an outside hitter for the Sissies. She moved to the defensive role during the Fort Worth Brewer Tournament.

“She played all the way around. Our back row was struggling in the tournament,” Ragland said. “She did good on the left side, so we tried her at libero.”

Smith immediately took to the new role. She had 13 and 10 digs in her first two matches at libero without a service-receive error.

Since the move, the Sissies are 5-1.

“I love it. I liked hitting but I like getting on the ground to save the ball,” Smith said. “Since I moved, we have a winning record.”

Smith, who has played goalie since she was 4, said that experience has helped. She jokes that she first started playing goalie because she despised running.

“It reminds me of soccer. You can’t catch it, but there’s been a couple of times that I’ve kicked it,” Smith said. “Playing goalie helps. It’s a lot of the same concepts.”

In her new role, Smith has had to learn how to cover blockers and defensive positioning.

She has learned to take charge and call for a majority of shots.

“I make it mine. [Coach Ragland] tells me to take it if I can,” Smith said.

Ragland has seen Smith improve every match as she figures out where to position herself.

“She gets on the floor and gets to balls that we weren’t getting to,” Ragland said. “She’s doing a really good job.”

As the Sissies near the start of District 9-4A play, Smith is relishing her new role and the team’s success.

“I wish I’d tried it out earlier,” she said.