Volleyball: Rallying together – Team plans Purple Out to raise money for cancer group

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Volleyball, Volleyball

Dusty Crafton’s fourth season at Boyd began in August with high expectations.

The Lady Yellowjackets didn’t disappoint, winning 17 of their first 18 matches and entering the 3A top 10 poll before the end of the first month of the season.

But as the calendar neared September, Crafton received news for which she and her family were not prepared. Her younger brother, Zac Webb, was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

“He was doing cross-fit two weeks before,” Crafton said.

“He went in with what he thought was bronchitis. Within two weeks, he found out he had stage 4 lung cancer.”

Webb, 33, of Springtown is undergoing gene targeting treatment that does not require chemotherapy or radiation.

“Doctors are optimistic. They don’t use the term success rate but have had a good response rate,” Webb said. “With this treatment, the cancer stops and starts dying. The [cancer] cells die. I hope that continues.”

After being touched by cancer, the Boyd volleyball program has decided to turn Tuesday’s match with rival Paradise into a fundraiser for the Cancer Support Community of North Texas Tarrant County Clubhouse. The junior varsity match starts at 4:30 p.m. with the varsity to follow.

Webb has a first grader that attends Paradise – one of his three children.

“We’ve done a breast cancer fundraiser at the Paradise game in the past,” Crafton said. “This year, we’ve turned it into a cancer awareness – Purple Out.”

The school has been selling purple shirts for the event. Crafton credits her team and high school administrative assistant Dawn Cate for helping to organize the event.

Webb, who has always been an athlete and never smoked, was shocked by the diagnosis.

“Six months ago, I did a cross-fit competition and was in the best shape of my life,” he said. “It was a shock. The doctor told me it could have started two or three months ago. It’s an aggressive form of cancer.”

Webb never questioned ‘why me’ or moped about his situation. He kept in mind the Bible verse from Matthew 5:45: “That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.”

“I never thought: ‘why me?,'” Webb said. “I’m still so blessed to be able to afford the hospital bills and the medication. I sat in the hospital and saw people that were not as blessed.”

Seeing her brother’s approach and strength has helped Crafton.

“He’s so positive and so grounded in his faith,” Crafton said. “He’s always said we are so blessed. He understands what it’s going to take to beat this.”

The experience also changed Crafton’s approach with her team. It’s made her more aware of the personal challenges her players may be facing.

“For me, volleyball is my family. This has really put things in perspective,” Crafton said. “The biggest thing is making sure I’m in tune with the girls on and off the court and what’s going on in their lives.”

Soon after Webb’s diagnosis, Boyd players started wearing purple wraps with his name on them to let Crafton know they are behind her.

“We wanted to show coach we support her during this rough time,” said Boyd senior Keynzie Todd. “Our team is so close to Coach Crafton. We’d do anything for her.”

Webb has been touched by the outpouring from Crafton’s players and the school’s efforts Tuesday to raise money for the cancer support group.

“It’s so humbling. I can’t say enough about them,” Webb said.