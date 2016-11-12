Volleyball: Quick rise to top – Victory captures state title in first varsity season

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 12, 2016

Back in August, Brad Roberson wondered to himself how his young Victory Christian Patriots volleyball team would compete in its first varsity season.

“When we started the season, I didn’t think we’d win a game,” Roberson said. “But the girls bought in and didn’t lose a set or game all season long.”

Playing with three eighth-graders in the starting lineup, Victory carried that spotless record into the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship Division II final last weekend.

After dropping the first set in the finals, Victory rallied to take down defending champion St. Paul Prep in five games to capture the state crown. Victory won 17-25, 26-24, 25-7, 20-25, 15-8.

“I couldn’t stop crying. It was good to know all our hard work paid off,” said Kacely Goforth about the state championship.

Goforth made 60 digs in the championship. Fellow eighth-graders Trinity Vinzant and Jenna Roberson also turned in huge efforts in the finals. Vinzant, the state MVP, buried 32 kills.

“It was very surprising. We worked really hard for it and deserved it,” Vinzant said.

Roberson led the team in assists, earning the state tournament MVP.

“It took a lot of hard work during practice and pulling together as a team,” the setter said.

Victory sent four seniors – Emilee Caraway, Ashley Angell, Brylee Powell and Vista Fullingim – out as champions. The rest of the team will return seven players.

“It was a Cinderella first year,” Brad Roberson said. “We’re set up for a good run because we’re so young.”