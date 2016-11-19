Volleyball: Petty earns 9-2A offensive honor

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 19, 2016

Tags: Chico, Chico Volleyball, Volleyball

Chico senior Britton Petty served as the steady hand in guiding the Lady Dragons to the Class 2A Region II tournament.

Petty set the ball 1,569 times for Lady Dragons during their 30-8 season. She also put down 55 kills and served 109 aces.

She earned the District 9-2A Offensive MVP honor.

Petty was one of four Chico players to receive league honors. Three Alvord players garnered all-district selections.

Chico’s leading hitters Kiley Marburger and Raven Leal made the first team with Alvord’s Kinly Walker.

Marburger racked up 279 kills with 41 aces. Leal served 84 aces with 302 kills. Walker finished the year with 106 kills and made 395 digs.

Chico’s Jessica Byers and Sarah Martin landed on the second team with Alvord’s Randi Taylor and Christina Thomas.

Byers had 135 kills. Martin finished with 121 kills. Taylor made 578 digs. Thomas recorded 98 kills with 12 blocks.