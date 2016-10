By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Paradise, Paradise Volleyball, Volleyball

The Paradise Lady Panthers eased by City View Tuesday.

Ashley Kosman buried 11 kills. Gracie Barnett added eight.

Saylea Mayfield handed out 16 assists and made a team-best 14 digs.

Paradise will head to Bowie Saturday. The Lady Panthers face Henrietta Tuesday.