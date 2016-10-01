Volleyball: Paradise trips up Nocona

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

The Paradise Lady Panthers picked up a huge win in District 8-3A Tuesday.

Led by 12 kills each from Ashley Kosman and Gracie Barnett, Paradise beat Nocona in four games, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-10 to move to 2-4 in district. Paradise was two matches behind the three-way tie for second between Bowie, Holliday and Henrietta. The Lady Panthers close out the first half of district at Jacksboro at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“We needed that win,” said Paradise coach Karin Essig. “We played really well. We lost the firs game and came out the second one ready. We attacked well and passed well. We also served well too.”

Paradise had just six service errors, serving at 93.5 percent. Saylea Mayfield and Harley Mayfield served a pair of aces.

The Mayfields finished with 11 kills apiece.

Paradise tallied 51 kills as a team with 17 hitting errors.