Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Springtown swept the Paradise Lady Panthers Tuesday.

Springtown won 25-20, 25-6, 25-19.

“We had two pretty good games but fell short. We’re using these matches to prepare for district,” said Paradise coach Karin Essig.

Springtown’s Ashton Weaver put down 16 kills. Springtown hit .278 for the match.

Paradise played in the Nocona Tournament this weekend. The Lady Panthers wrap up non-district play Tuesday at Godley.