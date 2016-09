By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Tags: Northwest, Northwest Volleyball, Volleyball

The Northwest Lady Texans made quick work of Azle Friday, winning in three games.

Northwest (21-9) won 25-10, 25-21, 25-11.

The Lady Texans tallied 36 kills in 78 attacks, hitting at a .269 clip.

Camryn Berryhill finished with 16 kills on just 28 attempts. Bailey Cagle added 13 kills in 22 attacks.

Analise Lucio doled out 33 assists.

Berryhill and Lexi Ihrig made seven digs apiece.

Northwest traveled to Boswell Tuesday and will take on Eaton at home Friday.