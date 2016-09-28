Volleyball: Northwest handles Eaton

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Tags: Eaton High School, Northwest, Northwest Volleyball, Volleyball

Behind 25 kills from Camryn Berryhill, the Northwest Lady Texans blasted new rival Eaton Friday.

Northwest (22-10, 3-2) won in three games, 25-12, 28-26, 25-16.

The Lady Texans hit .258 for the match. Berryhill finished at .423 with only three errors in 52 attacks.

Bailey Cagle put down 11 kills.

Analise Lucio doled out 40 assists and served two aces.

Lexi Ihrig made 21 digs. Berryhill and Oakley O’Dell garnered 15 digs each.

Northwest battled Chisholm Trail at home Tuesday. The Lady Texans are at Brewer Friday.