Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Northwest, Northwest Volleyball, Volleyball

The Northwest Lady Texans blasted Azle Tuesday with a big offensive night.

The Lady Texans hit .545 with 32 kills in the three-game sweep, 25-6, 25-6, 25-8.

Northwest (26-11) moved to 7-3 in District 6-5A. The Lady Texans faced one of the league co-leaders Boswell Friday night. Northwest heads to Eaton Tuesday.

Camryn Berryhill put down 10 kills in 16 attacks, hitting .625. Kori James added eight kills.

Analise Lucio passed out 24 assists.

Lexi Ihrig made eight digs.