Volleyball: Northwest blanks Haltom

Saturday, September 10, 2016

The Northwest Lady Texans closed out non-district Tuesday with a sweep of Haltom.

The Lady Texans (19-8) won 25-11, 25-9, 25-19.

Bailey Cagle led the offensive charge from the middle, putting down 12 kills in 18 attacks. She hit .611 with just one error. She also served five aces.

As a team, the Lady Texans hit .372.

Camryn Berryhill added nine kills.

Analise Lucio handed out 24 assists and made 11 digs.

Northwest, ranked No. 9 in the 5A TGCA poll, opened District 6-5A play Friday at home against No. 7 Aledo.

The Lady Texans head to Saginaw Tuesday.