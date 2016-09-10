Volleyball: Northwest blanks Haltom

The Northwest Lady Texans closed out non-district Tuesday with a sweep of Haltom.
The Lady Texans (19-8) won 25-11, 25-9, 25-19.
Bailey Cagle led the offensive charge from the middle, putting down 12 kills in 18 attacks. She hit .611 with just one error. She also served five aces.
As a team, the Lady Texans hit .372.
Camryn Berryhill added nine kills.
Analise Lucio handed out 24 assists and made 11 digs.
Northwest, ranked No. 9 in the 5A TGCA poll, opened District 6-5A play Friday at home against No. 7 Aledo.
The Lady Texans head to Saginaw Tuesday.