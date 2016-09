By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets continued their predistrict roll Tuesday in Graham.

The Lady Yellowjackets (19-1), ranked No. 6 in 3A, swept Graham 27-25, 25-9, 25-14.

Boyd tallied 42 kills with just 13 errors. Jordyn Todd recorded 15 kills. Kayleigh Pappajohn and Keynzie Todd finished with nine kills each and Jacey Cate eight.

Morgan Abbott dished out 37 assists.

Larrin Maxwell dug 23 shots and served two aces.

Pappajohn made 16 digs.