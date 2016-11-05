By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016

Decatur senior Maclaine Lowery landed an ace on the opening ball Thursday night to begin a nearly flawless first set for the Lady Eagles.

With punishing kills all along the net, crisp passing from the back row and three huge blocks by Satasha Kostelecky, the Lady Eagles buried Caddo Mills in a quick hole. Decatur never let the Lady Foxes dig out on the way to the earning the three-game sweep, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17, in the Class 4A Region II area match at Frisco Heritage High School.

“We were super focused and came out that first set swinging,” said Decatur’s Haley Griffin, who handed out 29 assists and put down six kills. She also served five aces.

The senior setter landed three kills, including the final point in the opening set as part of the fast start for Decatur.

She was one of several seniors to turn in big performances. Kelsie Worley put down 10 kills and Raena Slate seven. Lowery made 23 digs and Abbie Heiens 10.

“We’re playing every game like it could be our last because it could be,” Griffin said about her fellow seniors. “Whenever one of us slacks, someone is there to pick them up.”

The next challenge for Decatur (26-20) is the Class 4A Region II quarterfinal against 9-4A rival Krum at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest High School. Decatur and Krum split regular season matches with each collecting victories in four games.

In support of the seniors Tuesday, the underclassmen trio of Kostelecky, Madison and Harper Lowery made timely contributions. Kostelecky recorded six blocks to go along with six kills and three aces.

Madison Lowery recorded three kills and Harper Lowery two. The two freshmen landed back-to-back kills to put Decatur up 18-5 in the first set.

“That opening set was really good. We took care of business,” said Decatur coach Claire Gay, who led the Lady Eagles to their seventh straight area title. “It’s what it should look like.”

Kostelecky helped put the finishing touches on the set with two blocks in the final five points.

“Whenever we watched film, No. 15 (Aubrey Newell) was hitting cross every time. Coach told us to set the block for the cross and it worked,” Kostelecky said.

“That first set we definitely had the fight in us. We just need to keep that going.”

Decatur followed up the 13-point win in the first set by jumping out to 6-2 lead in the second game on a tip by Kostelecky.

Caddo Mills rallied behind Newell, who recorded four of her nine kills in the second set, to take a brief 17-16 lead. Decatur responded with Maclaine Lowery landing a perfectly-placed shot from the back row to start a 5-0 run.

Harper Lowery ended the set with a kill.

Back-to-back kills by Griffin put the Lady Eagles in front for good in the third set.

“We talked about her being more of an offensive threat and in our 5-1 making the block stay with her,” Gay said about Griffin’s shot-making.

Kostelecky followed Griffin’s kills with two aces to put Decatur up 9-6 in the third set.

A monster kill by Worley extended Decatur’s lead to 23-16. Three points later, Worley’s ace sent Decatur back the regional quarterfinal.

Decatur had 11 aces. In their two playoff matches, the Lady Eagles have 34.