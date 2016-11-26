Volleyball: Leonard, Oxford earn college honors

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 26, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

Former Decatur standout Stormi Leonard was named the Great American Conference’s Setter of the Year.

Leonard, the 2014 Wise County Player of the Year in volleyball, led the conference in assists per set, 10.6. The Decatur graduate finished the season with 1,208 assists.

The Ouachita sophomore paced the Tigers to a 23-7 season.

Sara Oxford, a 2011 Decatur graduate, earned first-team Lone Star Conference honors at Texas Woman’s University for the second time. She was sixth in the league in kills per set, 3.38. The senior middle blocker set a TWU record with 36 kills in her final match Nov. 12.