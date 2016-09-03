Volleyball: Lady Texans take down Paschal

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

The ninth-ranked Northwest Lady Texans stayed hot Tuesday, earning a three-game sweep of Paschal.

The Lady Texans won 27-25, 25-17, 25-23, improving to 18-7.

Northwest had a big offensive night, hitting .310.

Middle blocker Bailey Cagle put down 15 kills in just 23 attacks – a .652 kill percentage. Camryn Berryhill finished with 12 kills and Oakley O’Dell 10.

Setter Analise Lucio notched 39 assists.

Lexi Ihrig made 13 digs. O’Dell, Lucio and Berryhill added nine digs apiece.

Northwest went to Weatherford Friday. The Lady Texans take on Haltom at home Tuesday.

Northwest will open 6-5A play against state-ranked Aledo Sept. 9 at home.