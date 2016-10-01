Volleyball: Lady Eagles sweep Sanger

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

With showdowns with top 10 opponents Argyle and Krum nearing, the Decatur Lady Eagles kept their businesslike approach Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles (19-17) rolled past Sanger 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 to move to 2-0 in District 9-4A. It was their 66th straight district win.

“We’re in a tougher district and need to work hard, talk more and play with more energy,” said Decatur senior hitter Kelsie Worley. “We’re definitely ready.”

Decatur took on Gainesville Friday before heading to Krum Tuesday. The Lady Eagles face Argyle Oct. 7 at home.

Decatur coach Claire Gay said her team is not looking ahead and is focusing on the present challenges.

“Going into district, we told them that every match and every point matters,” Gay said. “We played a really tough preseason to get ready.”

Against Sanger, the Lady Eagles came out swinging and burying shots. Decatur hit .345 with 39 kills. Six players finished with kills.

Worley led the charge with 14 kills.

“We were more consistent. I was more consistent,” she said. “Our swinging is getting there.”

Raena Slate finished with nine kills, including the match clincher. Satasha Kostelecky had six kills and Haley Griffin five.

Griffin handed out 30 assists.

Maclaine Lowery, who had two aces, made 15 digs. Abbie Heiens had 12 and Slate 10.