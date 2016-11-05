Volleyball: Lady Eagles serve up bi-district crown – Decatur lands 23 aces in the first-round win

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016

Stepping to the service line, Maclaine Lowery and her Decatur teammates took deadly aim at Wilmer-Hutchins Tuesday night.

Led by 10 aces from the senior libero, Decatur served up 23 in the quick three-game sweep, 25-6, 25-9, 25-9, at Ryan High School in Denton for the Class 4A Region II bi-district title.

“We realized in this type of game that was how we were going to get most of our points most efficiently,” Lowery said about the team’s strong night at the service line. “It was a really good opportunity for us to capitalize on it and practice in a game setting.”

Decatur (25-20) finished with a 91.9 service percentage with only six errors. Kelsie Worley and Haley Griffin added five aces each.

“One of the main things we focused on was serving tough and serving to zones tough,” said Decatur coach Claire Gay.

Along with the strong night serving, Decatur was efficient in every other aspect against the overmatched third seed out of 10-4A Wilmer Hutchins. Decatur hit .429 with 28 kills and had just four hitting errors.

“They know the expectation. This the fourth lap of the season and the fourth lap should be the best,” Gay said.

Worley and Satasha Kostelecky finished with six kills each. Worley hit .545 and Kostelecky .545.

After four aces within eight service points by Lowery gave Decatur at 23-3 lead in the third set, Kostelecky put an end to the match with powerful back-to-back kills to the middle of the floor.

Decatur jumped out to a 16-3 lead in the opening set with consecutive aces by Worley. Griffin ended the set with three aces within four points around a Harper Lowery kill.

The Lady Eagles took an 18-7 lead in second set on one of Autumn Fuller’s five kills. Two Maclaine Lowery aces put the Lady Eagles at set point. Raena Slate ended the set with a kill.

Slate finished with five.

Griffin handed out 21 assists.

Along with the big night at the service line, Maclaine Lowery made 13 of the team’s 44 digs.

She and the Lady Eagles know the path will get tougher the rest of the way, but they enjoyed the first step.

“It sets the precedent for the rest of the playoffs. We know what we are capable of,” Lowery said. “We’re not going to see a team like this again. Now it’s game on, but we set the tone well.”