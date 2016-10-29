Volleyball: Lady Eagles head into playoffs – Decatur wins flip for second seed out of 9-4A

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

Few volleyball players have as much postseason experience as Decatur’s Maclaine Lowery, playing in two state championships and three region finals.

Preparing for her fourth playoff run, the senior libero compares this year to her first trip.

“It reminds me of my freshman year where we have something to prove,” Lowery said. “We’re a new team that can succeed in the playoffs.

“We’re going to surprise people.”

The Lady Eagles will start the playoffs Tuesday as the second seed out of District 9-4A. Decatur, who finished tied with Krum for second place in the district at 7-3, won the coin flip. The Lady Eagles will open the playoffs with a 4A Region II bi-district match against North Hills Prep or Wilmer-Hutchins, who played a tiebreaker match for the third seed in 10-4A Friday.

The uncertainty of the first opponent didn’t bother Decatur coach Claire Gay.

“I’ve been around this area long enough and know how everyone plays. We go to some of the same tournaments as other teams,” Gay said.

Decatur enters the playoffs having won four of five matches. It’s lone loss Tuesday to fourth-ranked Argyle in four games featured two sets that went past 25 points.

“We rounded the corner after the Sanger match (Oct. 14). We were playing well before but we turned the corner after that match where we wanted to play hard every point,” Gay said. “I still believe we haven’t hit our peak yet.”

Lowery agrees that this year’s team is just starting to hit its stride.

“We’ve gotten used to playing with each other and have adjusted well,” she said. “[The Argyle match] showed us what we are really capable of. We’re starting to do and play like we believe it.”

Lowery pointed out that a key for the squad will be consistency.

“We have to stay consistent throughout an entire match and not have moments where we falter,” Lowery said.

As a team, Decatur is hitting .189 entering the playoffs. Kelsie Worley has 406 kills. Satasha Kostelecky, who has been on a recent tear, has 305 kills with a team-best .398 kill rate.

Setter Haley Griffin is approaching 1,000 assists with 990.

Lowery has served 61 aces to go along with 652 digs.