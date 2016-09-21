Volleyball: Lady Eagles down Wylie

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 21, 2016

The Decatur Lady Eagles continued their sprint towards the start of District 9-4A play Friday with a sweep of traditional Region I power Abilene Wylie.

Decatur (16-17) won the rematch of last year’s Class 4A Region I quarterfinal 25-19, 25-16, 26-24.

The victory was Decatur’s third straight. The Lady Eagles closed out non-district play Tuesday against JJ Pearce at home.

Decatur coach Claire Gay is encouraged by her team’s run heading into a challenging 9-4A slate. The Lady Eagles start 9-4A play with a 5 p.m. match Friday against the Bridgeport Sissies.

“Like with any team, there’s some road bumps early in the season. You have to figure out what’s in the best interest of the team and the players have to come together,” Gay said. “It’s boiled down to confidence and them understanding they are capable of everything we work on every day in practice.

“The tough preseason has been challenging. But I do think those high standards have helped them.”

After taking the first two sets, Decatur fell behind Wylie in the third set. The Lady Eagles made a late push and won the set in extra points to complete the sweep.

“Abilene Wylie was always the team that knocked us out of the playoffs for several years and will always be a quality volleyball program in the same classification as us,” Gay said. “It’s a good matchup. It was good for our girls to win in three and to come back in the third set to win in it.”

Kelsie Worley put down 10 kills. Satasha Kostelecky buried nine kills.

Haley Griffin handed out 31 assists.

Maclaine Lowery led the defense with 27 digs. Raena Slate made 15 digs and Abbie Heines 14.