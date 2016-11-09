Volleyball: Lady Eagles’ comeback falls just short

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

Struggling to connect at the net, the Decatur Lady Eagles fell into a quick 2-0 hole against District 9-4A rival Krum Tuesday night.

The Lady Eagles came alive to grab the third game, but needing another set to keep their season going, Decatur couldn’t sustain one last rally. Decatur trimmed a seven-point deficit to just two points before Krum freshman Reese Robinson landed a kill to end the 4A Region II quarterfinal.

Krum (35-8) won 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22 at Northwest High School to stop Decatur one step short of making a fifth straight region tournament appearance.

The loss ended the Lady Eagles’ season at 27-21.

“We improved so much during the season and proved so many people wrong,” said Decatur senior libero Maclaine Lowery. “It’s been a heck of a ride.”

Lowery was part of two state championships and a region finalist. She made 23 digs in her final match.

The match was the final one for Lowery and six other seniors – setter Haley Griffin, outside hitter Raena Slate, defensive specialist Abbie Heiens, outside hitter Autumn Fuller and middle blocker Julianne Tynsky.

“This team came a lot further than people expected. They turned the corner a little later but learned some lessons,” said Decatur coach Claire Gay. “It’s never fun losing. You just hope these kids know you love them and you’re hard on them because you love them and you’re going to coach them through every point.”

Behind the hitting of Rhett Robinson and Autumn Finney, Krum took the opening two sets.

Rhett Robinson landed four kills within six points to put Krum at set point in the opening game. Krum took the game on a Decatur error.

Rhett Robinson put down 12 kills in the match.

Finney took over in the second set. Her fifth kill in the game gave Krum a 23-16 lead. Finney recorded 13 kills.

Rhett Robinson’s kill put Krum up 2-0 in the match.

Decatur managed 23 kills in the first two sets, but also missed opportunities, setting for tips.

“We weren’t putting the ball away. We weren’t adjusting to their defense,” Gay said. “When you tip more than you swing, it’s never a good thing.”

Decatur’s attack warmed up in the third set. Satasha Kostelecky’s kill followed by a block put the Lady Eagles up 14-5. Kostelecky finished with six kills and six blocks.

One of Kelsie Worley’s 10 kills put Decatur up 20-13.

Griffin handed out 29 assists and buried six kills.

Decatur held off a late Krum rally to win the set by three and stay alive.

Krum jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the fourth set. The Bobcats would go up by seven, 16-9. Decatur staged a late comeback with a Slate kill and Kostelecky block to get within two, but it was not enough.