Volleyball: Lady Dragons take down Poolville

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

The Chico Lady Dragons made a few lineup changes Tuesday before their match with Poolville.

The moves paid off with the Lady Dragons sweeping Poolville, 25-15, 25-22, 25-10, to stay within a match of District 9-2A leader Graford.

Chico (21-4) improved to 5-1 in the league. The Lady Dragons take on Graford at 1 p.m. Saturday at home.

Going into the Poolville match, Chico coach Jody Carter switched around her rotation to get more size at the net.

“We made a few changes to our lineup in order to try and be bigger and stronger at the net because we knew they would be hitting extremely hard from that position,” Carter explained. “The back row girls were able to control the hard hit balls and we attacked them much more aggressively than we have any opponent this year.”

Sarah Martin and Britton Petty recorded a pair of blocks. Kayla Clampitt made 20 digs.

Offensively, Kiley Marburger put down 10 kills. Raven Leal added nine.

Clampitt served six aces. Leal, Marburger and Laynee North recorded five apiece.